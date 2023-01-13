The 1975's Matt Healy revealed that he refrained himself from kissing any fan during his recent UK concert and the reason was Taylor Swift. For the unaware, the band member has been back-to-back in news for going cosy with his audiences during concerts. The 1975’s Matty Healy Sucks Fan’s Thumb During Concert in England (Watch Video).

Matt Healy Didn't Kiss Due to Taylor Swift:

Matt Healy says he did not kiss any fans during the 1975 concert tonight out of respect for Taylor Swift: “I’m not kissing anyone in front of Taylor Swift. In front of the queen? Have some respect.” pic.twitter.com/T30mHx1xvl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 13, 2023

