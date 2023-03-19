Shiv Thakare hosted a lavish party last night in the city which saw many popular celebs from biz in attendance. Right from Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Anjali Arora, Munawar Faruqui, Soundarya Sharma to Sumbul Touqeer Khan, the bash was in deed a LIT affair. In one of the videos viral from the party, we get to see Abdu and Shiv’s fun dance on “Gangnam Style”. Have a look. Shiv Thakare Buys a Swanky New Car Post His Stint on Bigg Boss 16 (Watch Video).

Get a Peek Into Shiv Thakare's Bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes TV (@etimes_tv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)