Bigg Boss 16 runner-up, Shiv Thakare has bought a swanky new car. Post his successful stint on BB 16, Shiv invested in a new black Tata Harrier four-wheeler. In a video, he can be seen rejoicing, taking a ride on Bandra-Worli sea link in his brand new vehicle. Have a look. Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Soundarya Sharma and Others Reunite for a Party (Watch Video).

Shiv Thakare Buys Car:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiv Thakare (@shivthakare9)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)