Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni turns a year older today, as he celebrates his 33rd birthday on February 25. The TV personality has been receiving love from many of his close friends and family, and most recently, Sussanne Khan has also wished Aly Goni through her social media account. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sussanne Khan shared a video wishing Aly Goni on his special day. She wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my veryyyy super cool sweetheart Big little bro.. @alygoni wishing you the best of Life today and always coz you truly deserve the world have an awesome 2024." Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, has been in a relationship with Aly Goni's elder brother, Arslan Goni, since 2022. Fighter: Hrithik Roshan’s Ex-Wife, Sussanne Khan, Along With Their Sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, Attend Film Screening (Watch Video).

Sussanne Khan Wishes Aly Goni on His 33rd Birthday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)