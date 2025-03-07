The holy month of Ramadan began on Sunday (Mach 2). This auspicious month marks the beginning of the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and the period of fasting. TV actor Aly Goni, who is currently on a spiritual trip to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, took to Instagram to share glimpses of his holy visit as he performed Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan. On Friday (March 7), Aly Goni shared two pictures from Mecca on his Instagram handle. In the first photo, he can be seen posing in front of the holy Kaaba with a head full of hair. In the second picture, he is making a victory sign with his fingers, showing off his bald head and a face covered with a mask. Revealing that he shaved his head for the first time, the actor captioned his post, "Alhamdulillah “Performance of Umrah during Ramadan is equal to Hajj”, And he said Equal to the performance of Hajj with me”. - Prophet Muhammad. #Umrah2025." Aly Goni Performs Umrah in Mecca During Ramadan 2024, Shares Divine Photos on Insta.

