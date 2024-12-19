Sussanne Khan showered her boyfriend Arslan Goni (born on December 19, 1986) with love on his birthday, sharing a heartfelt post on social media. She posted a reel that captured their intimate moments together, showcasing snippets from their vacations and special occasions. In the video, Sussanne can be seen sharing cosy and affectionate moments with Arslan. Along with the reel, she wrote a touching message: "Happpiestttt birthday my Jaaaaan my Love you have made me the happiest woman on this planet.. every single day!" The post reflects her deep affection and joy. Even Sussanne's ex, Hrithik Roshan, left a warm birthday wish for Arslan, calling him his 'friend'. Sussanne Khan Turns 49: Arslan Goni Kisses His Ladylove in Adorable Video As He Wishes Her a Happy Birthday – WATCH.

Sussanne Khan Wishes Arslan Goni on Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Hrithik Roshan Wishes Arslan Goni a 'Happy Birthday'

Sussanne Khan Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)