Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): To support Hrithik Roshan, his ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan along with kids- Hrehaan and Hridhaan attended the screening of 'Fighter' on Wednesday.

A day ahead of the release, filmmaker Siddharth Anand hosted a special screening of the film for the members of the film industry on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Mumbai-based paps clicked the stars upon their arrival at the venue. Sussanne arrived with her son all decked in a black casual outfit.

For glam, she opted for dewy makeup and kept her hair open.

Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Rakesh Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, and Zayed Khan also attended the event.

Makers and cast of the film also arrived in the national capital on Wednesday for the special screening for IAF officers.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter promises adrenaline-pumping action.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. It is a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

The film was released in the theatres today.

Sussanne, daughter of actor Sanjay Khan, married Hrithik Roshan in December 2000. The couple has two sons - Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014. Things have been cordial between them since their separation and they continue to co-parent their sons.

Sussanne is currently dating Arslan Goni and the duo frequently share their pictures and videos on social media, while Hrithik is apparently in a relationship with actor Saba Azad. (ANI)

