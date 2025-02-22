In the latest edition of ‘This Day, That Year’, netizens remember the (in)famous ‘Battle of Baghpat’ - a term coined to describe the brawl that took place in 2021 between two chaat sellers over attracting customers in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. The viral video of the fight that saw Harinder Chacha emerge as the internet’s new meme star is attributed to several names such as ‘The Great Battle of Papdi-Chaat,’ ‘Baghpat Chaat War,’ and so on. The ‘Baghpat Chaat War’ viral video captured a dramatic street fight between two groups of chaat vendors in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. Sticks, rods, and punches flew over a dispute about attracting customers, leading to several arrests. The video went viral for its intense yet comical nature, turning some participants into internet sensations. Fans of the iconic meme are celebrating the fourth anniversary of ‘Battle of Baghpat’ by sharing the viral video along with hilarious captions and funny memes! ‘Chacha’ Funny Memes and Jokes Are Social Media Hit: LOL at These 10 Hilarious Reactions on the Meme Star From Baghpat Chaat War.

'Battle of Baghpat' Changed The World Order!

It’s the 4th Anniversary of “The Great Battle of Papdi-Chaat” fought at Baghpat. It changed the world there after. 💪🏻💪🏻🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LQnMg0dTaP — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) February 22, 2025

HAHHAHHAHHAHAHHA

4th Anniversary of Battle of Baghpat 🔥 https://t.co/tCwvXtJ30C — Ex Bhakt (@exbhakt_) February 22, 2025

Legends of 'Battle of Baghpat' In A Frame

On this day, let’s not forget to remember the brave warriors of “The battle of Baghpat” who fought valiantly. A special 🫡 to the “veteran” who despite fallen on the ground injured, was able to tumble his enemy like a combo of front loading and top loading washing machine. pic.twitter.com/w5JX1zXeHx — 𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒌 𝑰𝒚𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒂𝒓 (@IyengarShashank) February 22, 2025

Totally

It should be remembered as Battle of Baghpat for next 500 years. https://t.co/CraEHMB06m — Macro Maniac (@Macro_Maniac_) February 22, 2025

'Battle of Baghpat' Turns 4

Remember the great battle of Baagpat? Let's celebrate its fourth anniversary today with full honour.😉pic.twitter.com/LvpPK7cHxY — Shining Star (@ShineHamesha) February 22, 2025

'Battle of Baghpat' Star Wars Edition

This Historical Battle of Baghpat is better than the battle of Mughals. pic.twitter.com/7SBdNeC8xF — Dalit History (@DalitArchive) February 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)