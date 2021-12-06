Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are all set to tie the knot in this month. The pre-wedding festivities have kickstarted and the Pavitra Rishta fame actress has even shared a glimpse of the ceremony on social media. It is a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony that the couple is seen performing. You’d also see glimpses of the two posing for family pictures and even having a great time together. This video is filled with love, warmth and happiness. Ankita and Vicky’s wedding celebrations is set to take place from December 12 to 14.

Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain’s Pre-Wedding Festivities

