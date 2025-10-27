Actress Prarthana Behere known for her performance in Pavitra Rishta, shared an emotional post on Instagram revealing the tragic loss of her father. The actress said her father passed away in a road accident on October 14, 2025. Taking nearly two weeks to gather courage, Prarthana poured her heart out in Marathi, writing, “मर के भी किसी को याद आएंगे, किसी के आंसुओं में मुस्कुराएंगे... जीना इसी का नाम है,” adding, “माझे बाबा .... १४ ऑक्टोबर रोजी त्यांचे निधन दुर्दैवाने एका road अपघातात झाले.” She ended her post with, “I LOVE YOU BABA, MISS YOU FOREVER.” Her heartfelt tribute deeply moved fans and industry friends, who filled the comments with love, prayers and condolences for the grieving actress. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: ‘Ankita Lokhande Is Devastated and Crying Like Hell,’ Reveals Pavitra Rishta Co-Star Prarthana Behere.
Prarthana Behere Shares Heartbreaking Post on Instagram – See Post
