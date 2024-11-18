A highly anticipated sequel to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic 1989 television series Fauji is set to premiere tonight on DD National at 9 PM IST. Titled Fauji 2, the series will air from Monday to Friday on the said channel. The show features Gauahar Khan (Lieutenant Colonel Simarjeet Kaur) and Vikas Jain (Colonel Sanjay Singh) as the leads. It also features Aashish Bhardwaj, Utkarsh Kohli, Rudra Soni, Amardeep Phogat, Neil Satpuda, Sushmita Bhandari, Ayaan Manchanda, Maansi, Priyanshu Rajgur, among others, in key roles. Fauji 2 promises to continue the legacy of the original series, captivating audiences with its compelling storyline and powerful performances. ‘Fauji 2’: Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Debut Series Returns With Vicky Jain and Gauahar Khan in Lead Roles.

'Fauji 2' on DD National

