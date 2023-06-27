The villain of Anupamaa, Chhavi Pandey aka Maya, is soon to make an exit from the show. Yes, you read that right! As per multiple reports, the actress' track will soon to come to an end post which she will say goodbye to the daily soap. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is still awaited. Anupamaa Spoiler: Nakul's Evil Plan to Injure Rupali Ganguly's Anu During Their Dance-Off to Get Exposed? (Watch Video).

Chhavi Pandey to Exit Anupamaa:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)