Television actor Anuj Sachdeva has revealed that he feels “very unsafe even in his own society” after being brutally assaulted during a parking dispute. The incident took place on December 15, when Anuj stepped out to walk his pet dog. He shared that he had informed the society’s owners’ group about a wrongly parked car and even clicked a photo to request proper parking. Recalling the attack, Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor said, “Mujhe sir mein chot lagi hai aur taang mein bhi injury hui hai.” He alleged that a man named Pradeep Singh abused him, issued threats, and tried to hit his dog. When Anuj asked his female friend and dog to move aside, the man reportedly picked up a stick and repeatedly hit him on the head. The accused is still at large. Anuj Sachdeva Assaulted by Neighbour After Parking Row in Mumbai Society, ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ Actor Files Police Complaint.

Anuj Sachdeva Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anuj Sachdeva (@apnanuj)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Anuj Sachdeva's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

