Star Plus' superhit show, Anupamaa is getting interesting with each passing. In the upcoming episodes of the show, fans will see Rupali Ganguly's Anu's embarking on new journey of handling Malti Devi's dance academy in the US. However, seems like Nakul has some evil plans that can hinder Anupamaa's success. As per viral video, we get to see Nakul adding glass pieces in a bowl full of petals with an aim to injure Anu during their dance-off. However, the clip also sees gurumaa Malti Devi demanding CCTV footage to expose the man having harmful intentions for Anu. So, will Nakul get exposed? Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Rupali Ganguly to Leave India As She Signs Three Year Contract With Malti Devi's Dance Academy (Watch Video).

Watch Viral Video:

Anu know it's was You Nakul 🤨 and I know she gonna safe You from MD 😏 🖕 u 🙄 poor my girl 🥺 hope not so serious 🙏🤌🫶 . I'm gonna thank u later Nakul ji 😄 (can wait Kapadia ji to take his Anu 🥹❤️) .#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/fBRoDdukeM — Amaya 🌺 (@Amayaaa30) June 20, 2023

