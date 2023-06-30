In the upcoming episode of Star Plus' Anupamaa, fans will get to see Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) slapping Maya (Chhavi Pandey), after she curses Anu to die. In the promo released by the makers, we witness Maya going bonkers and ruining Anupama's farewell party by confronting her. However, Anuj loses his calm when Maya wishes Anu to disappear from their lives. Indeed, lots of drama is packed ahead on Rupali Ganguly's show. BARC TRP Ratings: Anupamaa Rules the Top Position Followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; TMKOC Grabs The Ninth Spot.

Watch Why Anuj Slaps Maya in Anupamaa:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

