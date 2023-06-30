The BARC TRPs rating card of this week is out! And as usual, it's Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa which is ruling the chart. The show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has grabbed the second spot followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Imlie and more. Comedy sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has secured the ninth spot. To note, all the top five shows belong to Star Plus. Anupamaa Spoiler: Nakul's Evil Plan to Injure Rupali Ganguly's Anu During Their Dance-Off to Get Exposed? (Watch Video).

BARC TRP Report:

