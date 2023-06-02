Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly is ready for 'Samar Ki Wedding', as she dropped a new reel on Instagram grooving to desi beats with her onscreen son Sagar Parekh (Samar). The actress in the clip can be seen dressed in a saree, teasing fans for the upcoming shaadi track on Star Plus' popular show. Anupamaa Promo: Rupali Ganguly and Anuj to Part Ways; Actress Teases Major Twist on the Star Plus Show (Watch Video).

Rupali Ganguly Dances With Sagar Parekh:

