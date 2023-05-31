Fans of Star Plus' superhit show, Anupamaa, will witness a major twist on the daily soap soon. Well, as per latest promo shared by the makers today, we get to see Rupali Ganguly's Anupama saying that she loves Anuj (Gaurav Khanna), but due to the current situation they can't reunite. With Maya creating a rift between MaAn, seems like Anupama-Anuj will surely part ways. Also, the show will see Anupama flying abroad for there years to pursue her dream to become a trained dancer. Anupamaa Promo: Rupali Ganguly's Anupama Ditches Family Duties to Concentrate on Her New Dance Academy (Watch Video).

Watch Anupamaa Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

