Anurag Dobhal (UK 07 Rider) extends support to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav after his arrest in a rave party case involving snake venom. Anurag expressed solidarity on his fan page, urging patience and support for Elvish and his family during this challenging time. He shared a photo with Elvish, emphasising their long-standing friendship. Check the post below! Elvish Yadav Sent to 14-Days Judicial Custody in Snake Venom-at-Rave Case (Watch Video).

A Post Shared By Anurag Dobhal's Official Fan Account

I know it's a tough time for the Elvish bhai's family and his fans. I request all the fans to be patient; we are with you. "यह वक्त भी गुजर जाएगा" JAY SHREE RAM 🚩@uk07rider 🤝 @ElvishYadav#AnuragDobhal #BroSena #ElvishYadav #ElvishArmy pic.twitter.com/HT5tJ6RLlh — UK07 OFFICIAL FC (@theuk07brosena) March 17, 2024

