A 32-year-old man from Noida, Monu Singh, was arrested on Friday for the gruesome murder of a woman whose headless, handless body was discovered in an 8-foot drain in Sector 108 on November 6. The victim, identified as 33-year-old Preeti from Noida’s Sector 49, was found naked with her wrists severed, prompting a massive investigation. Over 55,000 vehicles and extensive CCTV footage were examined by 40 police teams across Delhi-NCR and western UP. Police said Singh, who lived next door to the woman with his wife and children, confessed to being in a two-and-a-half-year relationship with her. He claimed she pressured him to leave his wife, demanded repayment of INR 2 lakh, and threatened to push her daughters into flesh trade. Suspecting her of infidelity, Singh took her on a bus ride, attacked her with a butcher’s knife, and dismembered the body to destroy evidence. Her remaining body parts were later recovered from Ghaziabad. A murder case has been registered and investigation continues. Noida: Elderly People Found Without Clothes With Their 'Hands Tied' at UP Old Age Home, Women's Commission Takes Action After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Man Arrested for Brutal Murder of Woman

“तथ्य विश्लेषण, साक्ष्य-संग्रह तथा तकनीकी विवेचना” क्लूलेस मर्डर केस का ब्रेकथ्रू -अभियुक्त, आलाकत्ल और अवशेष बरामद। हत्या कर शव को विच्छेदित कर छिपाने वाले अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर थाना सेक्टर-39 पुलिस द्वारा आलाकत्ल, शव से विच्छेदित अवशेष, घटना में प्रयुक्त बस व बस की मैट… https://t.co/xn50sBB9eL pic.twitter.com/jgICj1WH3r — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) November 14, 2025

