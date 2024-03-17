YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who was arrested earlier today by the Noida Police, has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody in the snake venom used at a rave party case. For the uninitiated, a case under the Wildlife Act was registered against him and five others for arranging snake venom for use as a recreational drug at rave parties last year. It was alleged that the YouTuber also used snakes for video shoots. Breaking! Elvish Yadav Appears In Noida Court In Connection To Snake Venom-At-Rave Case (Watch Video).

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Sent To Jail

YouTuber Elvish Yadav has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody in the snake venom case. Surajpur Court sent him to judicial custody due to NDPS reasons denying bail. pic.twitter.com/CUrMK7wrJv — IANS (@ians_india) March 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)