YouTuber and influencer Ajeet Bharti was questioned by the Noida Police on Tuesday, October 7, for his comments on the shoe-hurling incident on Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai. Bharti, who was later released, was first taken to the Sector-58 police station for questioning and subsequently transferred to the Deputy Commissioner of Police’s office for further interrogation. In the video, he called Chief Justice Gavai “a lousy, undeserving judge" and suggested the judge “should face a contempt of court case." After his release, Bharti clarified that he was not arrested. "I am safe and sound. No arrest has happened, no custody. You all don't worry. This is a part of a journalist's life. The relentless thrashing of the leftists will continue," he wrote on X. ‘This Does Not Affect Me’: CJI BR Gavai Responds After Advocate Throws Shoe at Him During Supreme Court Proceedings in Delhi.

Ajeet Bharti Questioned by Police for Remarks on CJI Show-Hurling Incident

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: YouTuber Ajeet Bharti was released by the police after questioning regarding a tweet commenting on the Chief Justice of India pic.twitter.com/KopFolUi8D — IANS (@ians_india) October 7, 2025

‘I Am Safe and Sound’: YouTuber Ajeet Bharti

मैं सकुशल हूँ। कोई गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई, कोई कस्टडी नहीं। आप लोग चिंतित न हों। ये पत्रकार जीवन का एक अंग है। वामपंथियों की सतत पेलाई जारी रहेगी। — Ajeet Bharti (@ajeetbharti) October 7, 2025

