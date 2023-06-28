In an intense twist on the popular show "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3," viewers are in for a spoiler-filled treat. Ram Kapoor, portrayed by Nakuul Mehta, finds himself entangled in a contract marriage with Dr Priya, played by Disha Parmar. The revelation of the contract marriage has sent shockwaves through the show, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. Adding fuel to the fire, Ram's girlfriend, Kriti demands that he should reveal the truth to everyone and they should get married immediately. However, tensions soar as Ram denies her request, setting the stage for an upcoming episode that promises an exhilarating and suspenseful watch. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 Story & Characters Revealed! Dentist Priya Meets Businessman Ram, Know All About Disha Parmar-Nakuul BALH 3 (Watch Teaser Videos).

Check Out The Spoiler Video:

