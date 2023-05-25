Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 came to an end and was received with great appreciation and love by the fans. However, what topped the bittersweet of the second season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain was the confirmation that their beloved lead pair - Nakuul Mehta’s Ram Kapoor and Disha Parmar’s Priya Sood will be back with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. The celebration of the comeback of #RaYaKaSafar has excited everyone and as we wait for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 to premiere on Sony TV tonight, here is everything we already know about the show and what it has in store for us!

For starters, the latest sneak peek of the show has left fans feeling the strong connection and charm that Nakuul and Disha hold over the screen, even if their interaction is only through a phone call! While the main characters will be called Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood, the storyline and the characters have been changed and will be different. According to the channel’s confirmation, Nakuul Mehta’s Ram Kapoor will continue to be the Mumbai Businessman - Ram Kapoor. However, Disha Parmar’s Priya Sood is now set to don the hat of a Dentist (she was a professor in the previous season).

Dentist Priya

Meets Businessman Ram

The lead pair and sources have also confirmed that this time around, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will be a finite series. While many speculate that the show might run for anywhere around 3 months, the actors did confirm that the definitive plot of this new season is also what attracted them to come back as Ram and Priya.

Disha Parmar, who recently announced her pregnancy with hubby Rahul Vaidya, has been sharing pictures and BTS from the sets of the show. Her look, which is as simple as the last season, does have an added pop of colour and flair. The makers of the show are hopeful that many who stepped away from the show after the exit of Nakuul and Disha will find their way back. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will premiere tonight on Sony TV and will air from Monday to Friday at 8 pm. Will you tune in to watch it?

