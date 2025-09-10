The highly anticipated trailer for Jolly LLB 3 was finally unveiled by the makers on Wednesday (September 10). The upcoming film brings Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi together in a hilarious courtroom clash that promises plenty of laughs while keeping viewers hooked. The trailer was launched in Kanpur and Meerut, chosen through social media votes from fans. Akshay Kumar appears to be portraying the grey character in the film, while Arshad Warsi takes a stand for justice as the two face off in court. The movie also stars Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao in key roles. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 19, 2025. ‘Jolly LLB 3’ Teaser: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Courtroom Clash in Subhash Kapoor’s Upcoming Legal Drama Promises Comedy and Chaos (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Jolly LLB 3’:

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official YouTube page of Star Studios). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)