'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' star Ram Kapoor recently astounded his fans with a striking 55 kg weight loss transformation, proudly sharing his progress on social media. However, his remarkable change invited online trolling, with some speculating that he resorted to surgery or Ozempic. On February 5, the actor posted a video to refute these claims, asserting that his transformation was solely the result of relentless effort and discipline. In the video, Kapoor, 51, flexed his muscles, emphasising that such a physical metamorphosis requires dedication, not "shortcuts". He further clarified that he relied on a healthy diet and rigorous exercise, dismissing all surgery and drug rumours. Ram Kapoor Proves He’s Fit and Fabulous in Classic White T-Shirt and Black Denim (Watch Video).

Ram Kapoor Claps Back at Trolls Claiming His Weight Loss Was Due to Surgery and Ozempic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor)

