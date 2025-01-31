Jolly LLB 3, directed by Subhash Kapoor, brings together the two Jollys of the franchise for the first time, with Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar reprising their roles. Adding to the excitement, Ram Kapoor has confirmed that he is part of the movie. Speaking on Cyrus Broacha’s YouTube podcast, Cyrus Says, the actor revealed that he plays a lawyer opposite the two leads, though he clarified that his character is not necessarily the villain. Describing it as a small but significant role, Kapoor praised the film, calling it "fantastic." In the same interview, Ram Kapoor also shared that he is set to headline a Disney+ Hotstar series, which will be an adaptation of an international show. While he did not disclose the title, reports suggest it could be a remake of the acclaimed investigative thriller series, Monk. Did Ekta Kapoor Take Dig at Ram Kapoor After His Comment on Kiss Scene in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’?

