Neha Marda is living the best phase of her life- motherhood. Recently, the Balika Vadhu fame shared a picture of her two months old babe and revealed her name. Neha captioned it as, "Mummy Neha & Papa Aayushman welcomes the newest addition to the family ! Anaya Agrawal." Neha is married to the love of her life, Ayushman Agarwal and they welcomed their princess on April 7, 2023. Neha Marda and Hubby Ayushman Agarwal Blessed with a Baby Girl!.

Check Out The Cute Picture of Baby Anaya Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Marda (@nehamarda)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)