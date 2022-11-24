Neha Marda has shared the news of her pregnancy with fans on social media. The Balika Vadhu actress and her husband Ayushman Agrawal would be welcoming their first child together in 2023. The mom-to-be share a picture posing with her husband in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee Blessed With Second Child!

Neha Marda Pregnant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Marda (@nehamarda)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)