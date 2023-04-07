Television actress, Neha Marda, who rose to fame as Gehna in Colors TV's hit serial Balika Vadhu has been hospitalised. Reportedly, the actress is currently in the phase of her pregnancy and was rushed to hospital due to some complications. She has been under close observation for the past two days or so. However, the main reason behind her hospitalisation is yet not known. Balika Vadhu Actress Neha Marda To Welcome First Child With Hubby Ayushman Agrawal in 2023 (View Pic).

Neha Marda Hospitalised:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

In November 2022, Neha Marda Had Announced Pregnancy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Marda (@nehamarda)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)