The Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, began on September 7, 2022 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. It entered Maharashtra on November 7, 2022 in Nanded district and also covered Hingoli, Washim, Akola and Buldhana districts of the state. A lot of celebrities have joined the movement and now, popular television actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai has also hopped on the bandwagon. She took to social media to share a post which read: ‘Such a beautiful and simple thought but the execution is so difficult.’ Bigg Boss 13 Episode 60 Sneak Peek 02 | Rashami Desai Calls Arti Singh 'Cheap'.

Take a look:

Such a beautiful and simple thought but the execution is so difficult #BharatJodoYatra #ShaktiWalk https://t.co/Q0SjUZ6mU5 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) November 19, 2022

