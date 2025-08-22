Comedienne and host Bharti Singh is undoubtedly one of the most popular faces on Indian television. Known for her impeccable comic timing and infectious humour, she has won millions of hearts and cemented her name as the best female comic in India. Recently, Bharti opened up about her difficult early life and the struggles she faced before achieving success. She also revealed that her father had tried to abort her multiple times before she was born. ‘Ever Since I Had My Kid, I Have Started Acting Like a Coward’: Laughter Queen Bharti Singh Reveals Terrifying Fear of Flying After Air India Flight 171 Crash (Watch Video).

Bharti Singh Reveals Her Mom Tried To Abort Her

Bharti Singh recently sat down for an interview with podcaster Raj Shamani, where she opened up about a lot of untold chapters from her early life. During the conversation, the comedienne revealed that her family was struggling financially before her birth. Having two kids already, her parents did not wish to have a third child. So when her mother got to that she was pregnant, she tried to get it aborted.

Bharti Singh With Her Husband Harsh Limbachiyaa

However, the abortion required a lot of money, so her mother tried all possible natural ways, which included eating herbs and doing physically tiring things. However, the child survived, and look where she is now. She said, "Ye teesra baccha tha. Father kisi factory mein kaam karte the. Mummy housewife thi. Pehle to pata nahi chalta tha ki pregnant ho gaye. Meri mummy ne itni saare jadibootiyan baba logon se milkar khayi. Pair ke bal baithke poche lagaye. Garam cheeze papita, khajur khaye ki rahe na. Aur mai, aana hee tha mujhe." She also revealed that her mother was alone during childbirth as her father was away on his duty.

Bharti Singh Reveals Gifting Her Mother INR 1.60 Crore House

Sharing her emotional birth story, Bharti Singh shared that despite all the odds, she was born. Talking about how her mother conceived her without any medical assistance, the comedienne said, "Meri mummy ne khud paida kiya hai mujhe! Akeli nepaida kiya, Bas umblical chord kaatne ke lie dai ko bulaya, jisne INR 60 liye. Mai INR 60 mein hui hoon. Aur aaj dekha, maine mummy ko INR 1.60 crore ka ghar le kar diya hai." ‘Maha Kumbh Mein Ja Rahe Ho?’: Comedienne Bharti Singh’s ‘Behosh Hokar Marne’ Response to Paparazzo’s Question Leaves Fans Divided (Watch Video).

Watch Bharti Singh’s Full Interview Below:

Bharti Singh started her career in the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, where she emerged as the second runner-up. She received critical acclaim for her portrayal of a child named Lalli. She later appeared on Comedy Circus and has also hosted many shows. Now, Bharti runs a podcast channel on YouTube along with her husband, Harsh Limbachiyaa.

