Tajikistan’s sensational singer, Abdu Rozik, who garnered immense popularity through Bigg Boss 16, has firmly denied rumours surrounding his exit from Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment Season 2. Contrary to previous speculations, his team swiftly debunked the claims, deeming them unfounded. In an official statement to Pinkvilla, they clarified, “Abdu Rozik has not quit Laughter Chef 2.” Additionally, it was revealed that the artist is on a brief hiatus, taking time off for religious observances during Ramadan 2025, and is enjoying a well-deserved break at home to reflect and rejuvenate. FYI, Abdu is partnered with Elvish Yadav in the comedy cooking reality show. ‘Laughter Chefs 2’: Vivian Dsena Reunites With ‘Gulabo’ Rubina Dilaik; Duo Dances Together in Holi Special Episode (Watch Video).

Abdu Rozik Has NOT Quit 'Laughter Chefs 2'

