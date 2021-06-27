Manikarnika actress Ankita Lokhande has cleared the air with regard to the reports about her participation in Bigg Boss 15. The actress shared a note on Instagram and dismissed speculations about she being a part of the reality show this year. She mentioned that the rumours are merely baseless.

Ankita Lokhande:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)