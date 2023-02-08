Bigg Boss 16's Grand Finale is all set to take place on February 12 and fans can't keep calm. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot are the top five finalists of the reality show, who've shown different personality shades on TV. Fights, drama, emotions and more, BB16 has been a roller-coaster. Now, with few days left for the finale, tell us who among the fives you see as a winner. Show love for your fave contestant by voting below. Bigg Boss 16: Winner of Salman Khan Hosted Reality Show Will Get This Unicorn Themed Trophy (View Pic).

Who Deserves to Win Bigg Boss 16? Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Shiv Thakare Archana Gautam MC Stan Shalin Bhanot

