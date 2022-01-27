Television’s most loved controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 will finally come to an end on January 30. So, ahead of the big grand finale night, who do you think among the top six contestants will lift the winner’s trophy? Will it be the dignified Shamita Shetty, outspoken Tejasswi Prakash, player Karan Kundrra, genuine Pratik Sehakpal, mastermind Nishant Bhat, or wild card Rashami Desai? Well, each of them have their positives and negatives but only one will win BB 15. It’s a tough call this year considering the fab six are indeed deserving. Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan, Shweta Tiwari and Other Ex-Winners To Be Seen Under One Roof (Watch Promo)

FYI, every year, the contestant who has been consistent and showcased varied emotions on TV has won, and this time is no different. Now, ahead of the finale, as an avid viewer, here’s the ranking of the finalists from top to bottom. We also have a poll at the end, so do VOTE.

Shamita Shetty

After Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita Shetty entered Bigg Boss 15 and since then has been ruling hearts. She’s fearless, opinionated, righteous and above all a woman with a golden heart. Also, despite many personal attacks inside and outside the show, Shamita has managed to be calm and play the game in quite a dignified manner. Throughout the season, she has been the most sorted contestant and how. Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Thanks Bipasha Basu For Extending Support To Shamita Shetty After She Was Age-Shamed By Tejasswi Prakash.

Shamita and Shilpa Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tejasswi Prakash

TV actress Tejasswi Prakash happens to be one of the strongest contestants on the reality show. She has given content, both yay and nay and at times also uttered statements that she shouldn't have. From day one on Bigg Boss, she spoke her mind, is bubbly, fun, performs well in the task and the list can go on. Not to miss, the most important highlight of her journey that she fell in love with Karan Kundrra on national TV, a gusty girl indeed.

Tejasswi Prakash (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Karan Kundrra

In the first two weeks of the show, it was so clear that Karan Kundrra would win Bigg Boss 15. The way he used to manipulate the housemates was super cunning. However, it was after his love story with Teja that he turned into Mr Diplomatic and ruined his gameplay. Slowly and steadily he started to go inside his cocoon and well he flopped there. Even after this, the man has a huge fan base and can win the show.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Pratik Sehajpal

Bigg Boss OTT saw Pratik Sehajpal as a hot-headed lad trying to create a mark by flaunting his body and proving he’s an ultimate Casanova. However, in Bigg Boss 15, we saw an all-together new Pratik, who’s calm, wise, smart, fuss-free, task slayer, and understanding. To note, even after being man-handled by Karan and Umar Riaz, Pratik never asked for their eviction from the show. So, should he be the winner of the season?

Pratik Sehajpal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nishant Bhat

Nishant Bhat was the mastermind in Bigg Boss OTT and that's why was the finalist on the show. However, in Bigg Boss 15, we saw him as a calculative guy trying to play mostly safe. Well, not doubting his gameplay on BB 15, but his attitude to be in good books of all, was slightly boring to watch.

Nishant Bhat (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rashami Desai

Rashami was part of Bigg Boss 13 wherein her journey was quite bumpy. In Bigg Boss 15, she entered as a wild card and slayed it with her attitude. Be it getting into a verbal argument, giving her best in tough tasks to even showing confessing her liking for Umar Riaz, she rocked the boat this time. So, is she the one?

Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Now, after reading the above view. Who do you think should be crowned as the winner of Bigg Boss 15. VOTE for your fave and deserving candidate below.

