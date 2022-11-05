In the upcoming ‘Shanivaar Ka Vaar’ episode of Bigg Boss 16, Bollywood star Salman Khan will be seen schooling Sajid Khan and even calling him a hypocrite for not taking a stand. A promo shared by Colors on Instagram, shows Salman talking to Sajid to understand the way he is being portrayed on the screen. Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Schools Archana Gautam as She Accuses Makers of Stealing Her Belongings.

Salman asks Sajid: "Sajid iss ghar ke andar kar kya raha hain?(What is Sajid doing inside the house?)". Sajid replied: "Waqt aane par dikauga.(When the time comes I will show).” Bigg Boss 16: Vishal Kotian Compares Contestant Tina Datta to ‘Rupa Underwear Baniyan’.

