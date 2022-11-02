Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian has taken a dig at current season's contestant Tina Datta's statement of being a 'brand'. In last week's episode of Bigg Boss 16, Tina was talking to Shaleen, saying that she is a brand. She said: "I'm a brand. Do you think I'll get evicted before Soundarya Sharma? She has around 6 million followers on social media but hardly gets comments on her posts." Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma React As Housemates Engage in a Task To Prove Their Relationship Fake.

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian took to Twitter on Monday and took a dig at Tina's claim of being a brand. He wrote: "Heard #TinaDatta saying she is a brand. I wonder if it's RUPA underwear baniyan. They come to a reality show and act like stars. Be real n ppl will like u. #ShivThakare #MCStan n #AbduRoziq the only real players in Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Hilariously Roasts Archana Gautam During Nomination Task.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Currently, on Bigg Bos 16, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam and Sumbul Touqeer have been nominated for this week's eviction.

