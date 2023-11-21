Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi has been pissing Bigg Boss 17 housemates with her unusual fights from day one. Now, new day and it's new drama for Khanzaadi as she fights with Neil Bhatt. The two engage in verbal war wherein Neil in quite a fun way shuts down Khanzaadi during their argument. Amid this, upon seeing Neil's this avatar, wifey Aishwarya Sharma feels the happiest and screams 'my husband is back'. Haha! Check it out! Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Breaks Down Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput, Says ‘I Didn’t Attend His Funeral, Couldn’t See Him’ (Watch Video).

Neil Bhatt and Khanzaadi Lock Horns:

