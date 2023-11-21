Ankita Lokhande broke down while remembering her late ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput on Bigg Boss 17. In a circulating internet video, she was seen talking to housemate Munawar Faruqui about Sushant's funeral. The stand-up comedian shared one of his shayaris with Ankita, and soon after, she began singing the song "Kaun Tujhe" from Sushant's movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Munawar recalled attending the movie's special screening and meeting Sushant for the first time in person. Ankita gets emotional and says, "Bohot acha insaan tha woh. He was a good man. It is so weird to use his name in the past tense. Mujhe ajeeb lagta hai. Abhi toh fir bhi theek hai, pehele toh, woh Vicky (Jain) ka bhi toh dost that." (He was a good human being. Referring to him in the past tense feels strange now. It's okay presently, but things felt different back then. He was also a good friend to Vicky.) Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Get Into Massive Fight With Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt Over Nominations (Watch Promo Video).

Check Out Ankita Lokhande's Bigg Boss 17 Video:

#AnkitaLokhande talks abt SSR, what a great man he was, his funeral, how it’s difficult talking abt him in past tense n breaks down remembering him n her dad ❤️#BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/MWUshVXPG0 — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) November 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)