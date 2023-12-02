Former Bigg Boss contestant, Tina Datta, recently weighed in on the ongoing season of the reality show, revealing her support for Munawar Faruqui to win. Her endorsement adds to the growing sentiment among viewers favouring 'Munna' this season. However, Datta's comments didn't stop there. She also expressed her disapproval of the channel's perceived favouritism towards Ankita Lokhande, suggesting that they are attempting to manipulate her image positively. Check it out. Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Thrown Out of the Show for Physical Violence; Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashetty Beg Not to Evict Him (Watch Promo Video).

Tina Datta Talks About BB17:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)