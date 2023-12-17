Prepare for an extra dose of twists and turns, Bigg Boss enthusiasts! Season 17, hosted by Salman Khan, is getting an extension. As per reports, the grand finale originally set for January 2024 will now air in February 2024. This extension sparks anticipation for what lies ahead. Can we expect more heated arguments, strategic alliances, shocking evictions, perhaps even a surprise romance? Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure - the drama on BB17 is far from over. Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma and Ankita Lokhande's Fight Gets Ugly; GHKKPM Actress Says 'Mere Pati Ko Interest Nai Hai Tuj Jaisi Aurat Mein' (Watch Video).

Bigg Boss 17 Gets an Extension:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)