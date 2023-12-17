Tonight's (December 17) episode of Bigg Boss 17 promises sparks flying as Aishwarya Sharma and Ankita Lokhande's argument takes a nasty turn. A newly released promo shows tensions rising between the housemates. Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain engage in a heated verbal exchange, prompting Aishwarya to jump in and criticise Jain. Ankita steps in to defend her husband, voicing her disapproval of Aishwarya's behaviour. This triggers Aishwarya, who lunges towards Ankita and unleashes a verbal tirade, culminating in the venomous remark, "Mere pati ko interest nahi hai tuj jaisi aurat mein" (My husband has no interest in a woman like you). Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi Compares Aishwarya Sharma’s Screaming Fights Like Someone Selling Fish in a Market.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

