In a gripping Bigg Boss 17 promo, Abhishek Kumar's mom surprises the housemates. She advises Isha Malviya to steer clear of her son, Abhishek. Later, tension rises as Karan Johar confronts Isha, criticizing her involvement in Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan's personal matters. Johar lashes out, emphasising the need for maintaining boundaries and urging contestants to focus on the game rather than interfering in others' personal affairs. Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan’s Brother Shahbaz Wants Her To Stay Away From Munawar Faruqui, Calls Her a ‘Fool’ (Watch Video).

See Bigg Boss 17 Promo Here:

#WeekendKaVaar Promo: Abhishek's mother enters the house And Karan Johar bashes Isha!pic.twitter.com/mWlggqQG5Z — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 12, 2024

