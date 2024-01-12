In the upcoming Bigg Boss 17 family week episode, Ayesha Khan's brother, Shahbaz Khan, makes an entrance, leaving Ayesha emotional. In a promo by Colors TV, Shahbaz advises Ayesha about her relationship with Munawar Faruqui. He tells her, "No matter how much the other person apologises, you and Munawar don't look good together. You appear in the wrong light. You might continue loving each other, but it doesn't seem right. Honestly, you seem foolish. Are you crazy? I thought he had influenced you. Trust me, whether inside or outside the house, I would never talk to that person.” Watch the promo below! Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Gets Emotional as Sister Amrin Enters the House, Latter Ignores Ayesha Khan (Watch Promo Video)

