Tonight's (Nov 19) episode of Bigg Boss 17 is going to be 'wow'. Well, as Delhi-based viral sensation Jasmeen Kaur, who rose to fame with her 'just looking like a wow' reel on Instagram will be seen making an appearance on the reality show. As seen in promo shared by the makers, Jasmeen in front of Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, will entertain the housemates by describing the colour of their outfits in her fun style. She also recreates her dialogue, "so beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow," on BB17. Have a look. 'So Beautiful, So Elegant, Just Looking Like a Wow' Meme Reaches in Classroom, Teacher Explains Grammatical Components of Jasmeen Kaur's Viral Phrase (Watch Video).

Jasmeen Kaur Makes an Appearance on BB17:

