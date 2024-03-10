Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 has officially started, and anticipation builds as the names of the finalised contestants arrive. The list features a diverse group of celebrities from several different backgrounds, guaranteeing a season filled with drama in the controversial show hosted by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. From commoners to models and popular actors, season 6 of Bigg Boss Malayalam has a spicy mix of all. As we prepare to witness another season filled with drama and fun, here is a sneak peek into the confirmed lineup of contestants set to enter the Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6 house. Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Premiere: Here's When and Where to Watch Mohanlal-Hosted Controversial Reality Show (Watch Promo Video).

Nishana and Resmin Bai

Ansiba Hassan

Jinto Bodycraft

Yamuna Rani

Rishi S Kumar

Jasmine Jaffar

Sijo John

Sreethu Krishnan, Jaanmoni Das, Ratheesh Kumar, Sreerekha

Azi Rocky, Apsara

Gabri Jose, Arjun Shayam, Norah Muskan, Suresh Menon

Saranya Anand

