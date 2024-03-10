Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 has officially started, and anticipation builds as the names of the finalised contestants arrive. The list features a diverse group of celebrities from several different backgrounds, guaranteeing a season filled with drama in the controversial show hosted by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. From commoners to models and popular actors, season 6 of Bigg Boss Malayalam has a spicy mix of all. As we prepare to witness another season filled with drama and fun, here is a sneak peek into the confirmed lineup of contestants set to enter the Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6 house. Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Premiere: Here's When and Where to Watch Mohanlal-Hosted Controversial Reality Show (Watch Promo Video).
Nishana and Resmin Bai
Contestant #1 & 2
Commoners
Nishana
Resmin Bai#BiggBoss #BiggBossMalayalamSeason6 #BiggBossMalayalam #BiggBossSeason6 #Mohanlal #Asianet #BBMS6 pic.twitter.com/RmTqbRxMIM
Ansiba Hassan
Contestant #3#Drishyam #Drishyam2 fame #AnsibaHassan #BiggBoss #BiggBossMalayalamSeason6 #BiggBossMalayalam #BiggBossSeason6 #Mohanlal #Asianet #BBMS6 pic.twitter.com/Azhbi99Oks
Jinto Bodycraft
Contestant #4#JintoBodycraft
bodybuilder, celebrity trainer, former Mr #Kerala #BiggBoss #BiggBossMalayalamSeason6 #BiggBossMalayalam #BiggBossSeason6 #Mohanlal #Asianet #BBMS6 pic.twitter.com/V4gWweHgoL
Yamuna Rani
Contestant #5
Actress #YamunaRani #BiggBoss #BiggBossMalayalamSeason6 #BiggBossMalayalam #BiggBossSeason6 #Mohanlal #Asianet #BBMS6 pic.twitter.com/aFvRpGyzcp
Rishi S Kumar
Contestant #6#UppumMulakum fame, actor, dancer#RishiSKumar #BiggBoss #BiggBossMalayalamSeason6 #BiggBossMalayalam #BiggBossSeason6 #Mohanlal #Asianet #BBMS6 #RishiKumar pic.twitter.com/kY3kqEOM6A
Jasmine Jaffar
Contestant #7#JasmineJaffar
Vlogger, youtuber, social media influencer #BiggBoss #BiggBossMalayalamSeason6 #BiggBossMalayalam #BiggBossSeason6 #Mohanlal #Asianet #BBMS6 pic.twitter.com/bygK7kVm2L
Sijo John
Contestant #8#SijoJohn
youtuber #SijoTalks#BiggBoss #BiggBossMalayalamSeason6 #BiggBossMalayalam #BiggBossSeason6 #Mohanlal #Asianet #BBMS6 pic.twitter.com/ZRzZqZc4DU
Sreethu Krishnan, Jaanmoni Das, Ratheesh Kumar, Sreerekha
Contestant #9 10 11 12
Actress #SreethuKrishnan#JaanmoniDas celebrity makeup artist, dancer, and transgender activist#RatheeshKumar comedian and singer#Sreerekha actress#BiggBoss #BiggBossMalayalamSeason6 #BiggBossMalayalam #BiggBossSeason6 #Mohanlal #Asianet #BBMS6 pic.twitter.com/UDl4x2tNYY
Azi Rocky, Apsara
Contestant #13 14#AziRocky aka Hazeeb SK
Tattoo artist#Apsara serial actress#BiggBoss #BiggBossMalayalamSeason6 #BiggBossMalayalam #BiggBossSeason6 #Mohanlal #Asianet #BBMS6 #Rocky pic.twitter.com/ZkUMbn59oG
Gabri Jose, Arjun Shayam, Norah Muskan, Suresh Menon
Contestant #15 16 17 18
Actor #GabriJose (#PranayaMeenukaludeKadal)
Model, Mr. #Kerala #ArjunShyam
Vlogger #NorahMuskan (#ShaibalSadath)
Actor #SureshMenon @sureshnmenon (#Bhramaram)#BiggBoss #BiggBossMalayalamSeason6 #BiggBossMalayalam #BiggBossSeason6 #Mohanlal #Asianet pic.twitter.com/IQYn8mEFCM
Saranya Anand
Contestant #19
Serial Actress #SaranyaAnand (character Vedhika in #Kudumbavilakku. Also a dancer in reality shows like #DancingStars & #DanceKeralaDance)#BiggBoss #BiggBossMalayalamSeason6 #BiggBossMalayalam #BiggBossSeason6 #Mohanlal #Asianet #BBMS6 pic.twitter.com/3MVpZ74rZh
