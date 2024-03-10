The wait is over, Bigg Boss Malayalam fans! Season 6 explodes onto your screens tonight, hosted by the one and only Mohanlal. Brace yourselves for the ultimate reality show showdown, premiering on March 10 at 7 PM IST on Asianet. Don't miss a second of the drama, as the show will also stream live on Disney+ Hotstar. FYI, on weekdays, BB Malayalam will be airing at 9:30 PM, and it's 9 PM during the weekend. Are you excited? Manjummel Boys: Amul Topical Celebrates Box Office Success of the Survival Thriller With Quirky Picture.

Watch Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 Promo:

