Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan has made a cute vote appeal to his fans and urged them to make him the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. In the viral video, the popular YouTuber can be seen talking with Manisha Rani and then moves his focus to the camera, asking his followers to shower love on him in large numbers. Even Manisha, urges her fans to vote for buddy Malhan. At the end, Abhishek also promises a party if he turns victorious on the show. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Video of Mahesh Bhatt Rubbing Bebika Dhurve's Palm Goes Viral - WATCH.

Abhishek Malhan Wants to Win BB OTT 2:

#AbhishekMalhan Cute vote appeal to his fans. He desperately wants to win #BiggBossOTT2 pic.twitter.com/llpkkolFbe — BiggBoss Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) August 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)