Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been extended by two weeks. Show’s host Salman Khan announced in the episode of July 8 that the controversial reality show has received an extension of two weeks. Now speculations are rife the show will see wildcard entries this week and one of them would be Palak Purswani. Apart from that, the grand finale date of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is reportedly set for August 13. However, the makers of the show have not shared any official announcement on it. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Breaks Down, Demands to Leave the Show Because of Bebika Dhurve (View Pics).

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Update

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been extended for two weeks, with the new FINALE date set for August 13 As per sources, the makers are set to bring a couple of wildcards this week. Palak Purswani is going to return to the house not as a guest but likely as a first wildcard #BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 9, 2023

